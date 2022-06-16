Cómo se ven los niños a sí mismos y cómo ven su entorno según la teoría de Vytgosky: algunas ideas sobre familia, amigos y naturaleza

COMPARTA

How children see themselves and how they view their environment from Vytgosky theory: some thoughts about family, friends and nature

Iván Parro Fernández.

Universidad Complutense de Madrid . ivanparro@ucm.es

RESUMEN

Este texto tiene como objetivo principal hacer una referencia a la teoría del aprendizaje de Vytgosky aplicada al desarrollo de los procesos psicológicos superiores en la infancia y cómo los niños evolucionan en la llamada inteligencia práctica, analizando una selección de dibujos realizados por niños de 7 a 9 años, pertenecientes a las clases media y baja de España, estudiando cómo representan su entorno social a través de las siguientes categorías: Familia, amigos, colegio, naturaleza y barrio, e incidiendo sobre todo en la imagen y en las representaciones de los niños sobre los temas citados, a través de los cuales podemos conocer sus valores, sus referentes, su identidad o sus necesidades. Explicaremos cómo los dibujos contienen trazos, figuras y elementos gráficos que facilitan el desarrollo de esos procesos cognoscitivos y prosociales, y cómo surge la inteligencia práctica que los niños deben utilizar en la resolución de problemas.

PALABRAS CLAVE: Vytgosky; Aprendizaje; Psicología; Inteligencia práctica; Socialización

ABSTRACT

Main objective of this paper is to make a reference to Vytgosky’s learning theory applied to the development of higher psychological processes in childhood and how children evolve called practical intelligence. by analyzing a selection of drawings of children 7-9 years old, belonging to the middle and lower classes of Spain, studying how they represent their social environment through the following categories: Family, friends, school, nature, and neighborhood, and how affecting all these factors in the image and representations of children. We can know their values, their references, their identity or their needs. We explain how the drawings contain stroke, illustrations and graphic elements that they facilitate the development of cognitive and pro-social processes and how emerges the practical intelligence that children should be used in solving problems.

KEYWORDS: Vytgosky; learning; psychology; practical intelligence; socialization

