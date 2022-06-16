Estudio exploratorio sobre Razonamiento Moral y Deseabilidad Social. Relación e implicaciones

COMPARTA

Exploratory study about Moral Reasoning and Social Desirability. Connection and implications

**Susana Sánchez Herrera y Manuel Jesús Palomo Ferrera*

RESUMEN

El presente artículo refleja los resultados de una investigación de carácter exploratorio sobre las posibles relaciones y subsecuentes implicaciones entre el desarrollo del Razonamiento Moral (RM) y la Deseabilidad Social (DS) en una muestra de alumnos de educación secundaria. En primer lugar, se desarrollan brevemente las bases teóricas de las variables objeto de estudio desde el enfoque escogido. Seguidamente, se pormenorizan las características técnicas de la investigación que sigue una metodología descriptiva y un diseño transversal, describiéndose la muestra, los instrumentos escogidos (DIT: Defining Issues Test y Escala de DS de Marlowe-Crowne) y el procedimiento llevado a cabo. Finalmente se presentan los pertinentes análisis estadísticos que revelan que efectivamente existe una correlación entre el RM y la DS. Acto seguido, se exponen las conclusiones y se establece una discusión de resultados que trata de dilucidar implicaciones derivadas, así como de establecer futuras líneas de investigación al respecto.

Palabras clave: razonamiento moral, deseabilidad social, conducta moral, desarrollo moral

ABSTRAC

This paper shows the results of an exploratory research on the possible links and implications between the development of Moral Reasoning (MR) and Social Desirability (SD) in a sample of high school students. First, the theoretical basis of the variables under study are briefly developed through the approach chosen. Next, the technical characteristics of the research are described in detail: it’s a descriptive and cross-sectional design methodology, describing the sample, the chosen instruments (DIT: Defining Issues Test and DS Scale Marlowe-Crowne) and the procedure carried out. Finally, the relevant statistical analyzes reveal that there is indeed a correlation between MR and DS. Finally, the relevant statistical analyzes reveal that there is indeed a correlation between MR and DS are presented. Then, the conclusions are detailed and a discussion of implications. Future research in this regard are set too.

Keywords: moral reasoning, social desirability, moral behavior, ortmoral development.

**Dpto. Psicología y Antropología. Universidad de Extremadura. Avda. Elvas s/n – Badajoz (06006) – España. *mpalomof@outlook.com

