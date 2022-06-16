INICIO / REVISTA DE PSIQUIATRÍA Y PSICOLOGÍA DEL NIÑO Y DEL ADOLESCENTE / Estudio exploratorio sobre Razonamiento Moral y Deseabilidad Social. Relación e implicaciones

Estudio exploratorio sobre Razonamiento Moral y Deseabilidad Social. Relación e implicaciones

JOAQUIN DIAZ ATIENZA 16 junio, 2022 REVISTA DE PSIQUIATRÍA Y PSICOLOGÍA DEL NIÑO Y DEL ADOLESCENTE, AÑO - 2014 Realice un comentario 210 Views

obténgalo en PDF

Exploratory study about Moral Reasoning and Social Desirability. Connection and implications

**Susana Sánchez Herrera y Manuel Jesús Palomo Ferrera*

RESUMEN

El presente artículo refleja los resultados de una investigación de carácter exploratorio sobre las posibles relaciones y subsecuentes implicaciones entre el desarrollo del Razonamiento Moral (RM) y la Deseabilidad Social (DS) en una muestra de alumnos de educación secundaria. En primer lugar, se desarrollan brevemente las bases teóricas de las variables objeto de estudio desde el enfoque escogido. Seguidamente, se pormenorizan las características técnicas de la investigación que sigue una metodología descriptiva y un diseño transversal, describiéndose la muestra, los instrumentos escogidos (DIT: Defining Issues Test y Escala de DS de Marlowe-Crowne) y el procedimiento llevado a cabo. Finalmente se presentan los pertinentes análisis estadísticos que revelan que efectivamente existe una correlación entre el RM y la DS. Acto seguido, se exponen las conclusiones y se establece una discusión de resultados que trata de dilucidar implicaciones derivadas, así como de establecer futuras líneas de investigación al respecto.

Palabras clave: razonamiento moral, deseabilidad social, conducta moral, desarrollo moral

ABSTRAC

This paper shows the results of an exploratory research on the possible links and implications between the development of Moral Reasoning (MR) and Social Desirability (SD) in a sample of high school students. First, the theoretical basis of the variables under study are briefly developed through the approach chosen. Next, the technical characteristics of the research are described in detail: it’s a descriptive and cross-sectional design methodology, describing the sample, the chosen instruments (DIT: Defining Issues Test and DS Scale Marlowe-Crowne) and the procedure carried out. Finally, the relevant statistical analyzes reveal that there is indeed a correlation between MR and DS. Finally, the relevant statistical analyzes reveal that there is indeed a correlation between MR and DS are presented. Then, the conclusions are detailed and a discussion of implications. Future research in this regard are set too.

Keywords: moral reasoning, social desirability, moral behavior, ortmoral development.  

**Dpto. Psicología y Antropología. Universidad de Extremadura. Avda. Elvas s/n – Badajoz (06006) – España. *mpalomof@outlook.com

LEA TODO EL ARTÍCULO

Impactos: 0

ACERCA DE JOAQUIN DIAZ ATIENZA

Licenciado en Medicina y Cirugía y Doctor en Neurociencias por la U. de Granada Psiquiatra por la U. Pierre et Marie Curie - Paris; Psiquiatra Infanto-juvenil por la U. Pierre et Marie Curie - Paris; Master en Bioética; Master en Psicobiología y Neurociencia Cognitiva; Diplomado en Metodología de Investigación y Epidemiología (EASP- U. de Granada)

Check Also

OTROS ARTÍCULOS

obténgalo en PDF ADHD: DÉFICIT DE ATENCIÓN CON HIPERACTIVIDAD. ASPECTOS GENERALES. Silvia Elsa Casado MUTISMO …

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada.

Acepto la Política de privacidad

Este sitio usa Akismet para reducir el spam. Aprende cómo se procesan los datos de tus comentarios.

BLOG DR. JOAQUÍN DÍAZ ATIENZA
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved POLÍTICA DE PRIVACIDAD

Uso de cookies

Este sitio web utiliza cookies para que usted tenga la mejor experiencia de usuario. Si continúa navegando está dando su consentimiento para la aceptación de las mencionadas cookies y la aceptación de nuestra política de cookies, pinche el enlace para mayor información.plugin cookies

y Politica de Privacidad ACEPTAR
Aviso de cookies